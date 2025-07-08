3-year-old shot while teen was moving gun, Brevard County deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the investigation into Monday’s shooting in Mims that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the child was being cared for at a relative’s home. Investigators say a teenager in the home was trying to move a firearm to a secure location when it discharged, striking the child.

The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The child was taken to an area hospital, then flown to Orlando for further treatment. He is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Investigators say the shooting appears accidental.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact major crimes agent Stanton Wimer of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413.

