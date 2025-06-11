3rd co-defendant of suspended Osceola County sheriff is free on bail

TAVARES, Fla. — The third co-defendant arrested in the racketeering case of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez did not stay in jail long.

Sheldon Wetherholt was booked into the Lake County jail Wednesday morning. He posted his $100,000 bail that afternoon.

Wetherholt faces the same same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges as the other four defendants, including Lopez.

They are accused of running an illegal gambling enterprise in Osceola and Lake counties, which federal authorities say brought in more than $21 million.

Lopez is accused of allowing the illegal gambling operations to run in exchange for campaign contributions.

Lopez has been in jail under a $1 million bail amount since last Thursday. This means he has to post $100,000 to make bail, and prospectors have stipulated that it cannot be with money from any illegal means.

But before that can happen, his attorney wants to ask a judge to lower the bail amount and possibly allow Lopez to wear an ankle monitor while out.

Two other co-defendants, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick, have already been arrested and posted bail.

The final suspect, Ying Zhang, has yet to be apprehended.

A more than 200-page arrest affidavit that details specific accusations each defendant will face is still sealed. According to the Lake County clerk’s office, the document will likely remained sealed until the Zhang is arrested.

Wetherholt told a judge Wednesday he is the primary care taker for two adult sons who have schizophrenia. He was visibly disappointed when the judge ultimately set his bail at $50,000 for the racketeering charge and $50,000 for the conspiracy to commit racketeering charge.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Tom Fighter said decisions Lopez’s co-defendants are making with their attorneys now will have a major impact on the case against Lopez.

“The crosshairs are right on Sheriff Marcos Lopez. So, if the co-defendants are willing to talk to law enforcement officers and turn over state evidence, I mean that would be devastating to the sheriff,” said Fighter.

A bail hearing for Lopez was scheduled for Wednesday but was canceled just hours after it was set. It’s unclear why the hearing was canceled, but Fighter said Lopez’s attorney will likely look to reschedule the hearing soon.

That hearing could mean Lopez’s relatives are called to testify about his finances.

Fighter said defense attorneys cannot file unlimited motions in an attempt to reduce bond, so the stakes are high for the hearing.

“Usually the judge gives you one shot, one crack at it. And if the judge reduces the bond great. If they don’t, it stays where it is,” he said.

