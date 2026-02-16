4 juveniles shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after four juveniles were shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday on the 400 block of S. Parramore Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found four minors suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

All four victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where one is being treated for life-threatening injuries while the other three sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

Preliminary findings from the Orlando Police Department indicate the incident began as a dispute involving a group of juveniles.

Detectives are actively working to determine the specific circumstances that led to the gunfire.

No information has been released regarding the nature of the dispute or the number of people involved.

The investigation is being treated as an active and ongoing case.

Police have not released the names or specific ages of the four victims.

As of Monday, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

The Orlando Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

