4 men injured in Apopka shooting, Orange County Deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four men were injured in a shooting Thursday night in the 200 block of West 12th Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 9:20 p.m. on March 5 to investigate.

The sheriff’s office said the victims involved in the shooting range in age from 21 to 48.

Upon arrival at the West 12th Street location, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders transported both individuals to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

While deputies were investigating the scene, they were alerted to two additional victims.

The sheriff’s office said those two men had transported themselves to a nearby hospital, and authorities described the injuries for the second pair of victims as non-life-threatening.

