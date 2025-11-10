4-year-old twins shot at Orange County home; parents arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two 4-year-old gunshot victims are in critical condition at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital. Meanwhile, their parents are in the Orange County jail.

Orange County deputies say the twins’ mother, Keishara Goodrum, told them she had consumed a “large amounts of alcohol” Friday night and placed a gun under a couch cushion. The next day, she went to buy groceries then returned their Calais Circle home to cook. That’s when she said she heard a loud “pop” inside the home, according to the arrest affidavit.

Goodrum and the children’s father, Maurice Bright Jr., said the children had been shot and were bleeding. They were taken to Advent Health East then transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff’s office say they are listed in critical but stable condition.

Both the mother and father were arrested. Goodrum, 39, is charged with two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm. Bright, 40, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Goodrum had a first appearance Monday morning. Bright’s is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

