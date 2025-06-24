4 years after Surfside tragedy, DeSantis revamps condo safety rules in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to revamp condo safety laws in Florida, addressing concerns raised after the 2021 Surfside condo collapse.

The new legislation, effective July 1, modifies previous laws that mandated milestone inspections and financial studies for older buildings.

Residents and condo associations had argued that the original laws were increasing costs, prompting the need for legislative changes.

The revised bill aims to provide associations with financial options to manage these costs without passing them onto condo owners.

Tuesday also marks four years since the Surfside condo collapse that claimed 98 lives.

©2025 Cox Media Group