40-year-old woman dies in crash after driver ignores stop sign, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old woman in Marion County died in a crash just after noon on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the incident report, the woman was driving northbound on NE 36th Avenue Road when she stopped at a stop sign at an intersection.

A second driver was traveling behind and failed to stop at the same stop sign as the rear of the first vehicle.

The impact propelled the woman’s car across the intersection, where it overturned and came to a rest in the middle of the intersection, troopers said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

