41 dogs rescued from animal hoarder in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Halifax Humane Society Inc. says it is caring for 41 dogs who are the victims of an animal hoarder.

The shelter says the owner was helping a friend who needed to rehome two dogs but the situation “became out of control” when they couldn’t afford veterinary care, vaccinations, or spaying and neutering.

Staff said many of the dogs were malnourished and suffering from flea infestations and skin infections.

