48th annual Arnold Palmer Invitational begins Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational begins today, March 5, 2026.

This is the 48th rendition of the tournament held at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

A staple event in the Orlando area since 1979, the Arnold Palmer International attracts spectators from around the world to Central Florida.

The four-day event runs from March 5 to March 8.

