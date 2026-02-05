$5,000 reward for information on attempted murder suspect in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and armed burglary.

Felix José Rosado Toribio, 45, is considered armed and dangerous, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Toribio has active arrest warrants in Brevard County for attempted felony murder and armed burglary with a dangerous weapon.

These charges stem from an incident that took place in Palm Bay on Nov. 8, 2024.

Toribio is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

In addition to his local warrants, he is wanted for murder and attempted murder on two separate warrants out of the Dominican Republic.

The Palm Bay Police Department warned members of the public not to approach him if he is spotted.

People with information about his location are asked to contact the Palm Bay Police Department, their local law enforcement agency.

CrimeLine is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to an arrest.

Anyone who sees Toribio should call 911 immediately.

