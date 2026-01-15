$5,000 reward offered after deadly shooting in Leesburg park

LEESBURG, Fla. — Police in Leesburg are looking for help after a deadly shooting last month.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the shooting death of Juan Gomez in Leesburg.

Gomez was shot while sitting in his mother’s car at a park on Dec. 14.

Witnesses reported that three individuals ran from the scene after the shooting.

The police are seeking information on two persons of interest, James Fenderson and D’yuntre Wright.

Local authorities have urged any witnesses or individuals with information to contact them immediately regarding the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group