$50M approved for flood mitigation, infrastructure projects in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Council approved nearly $50 million for 14 flood mitigation and infrastructure projects across the community.

The county says the money will go toward strengthening stormwater systems, protecting neighborhoods and improving resilience throughout the county. The projects aim to expand stormwater capacity, improve drainage and reduce flooding frequency and severity in residential and commercial areas.

Here are those projects:

DeBary – West Highbanks road flood mitigation project: Replacement of an open ditch system with a new stormwater conveyance system to reduce flooding during major rainfall.

DeLand – Glen Eagles stormwater expansion: Acquisition and removal of a flood-prone townhouse to expand stormwater capacity.

Deltona – Elkcam Boulevard and Sweet Gum Lake projects: Major drainage upgrades, including new storm conveyances at Elkcam and a permanent pump station and stormwater pond improvements at Sweet Gum Lake.

Port Orange – Sugar Forest, Sleepy Hollow, Powers Avenue and Portona area projects: Construction of new stormwater ponds, pumping systems, and flood-relief infrastructure to protect neighborhoods and roadways.

South Daytona – Aspen stormwater pond expansion: Expansion of an existing stormwater pond and pump station to protect 228 homes in the Big Tree Village subdivision.

Ponce Inlet – Stormwater drainage improvements phase 1: Property acquisitions to improve flood storage capacity and drainage connectivity.

Volusia County – East Taylor Road pump station and water retention expansion in DeLand: Expansion of stormwater storage and installation of a new pump station to improve system efficiency and reduce flooding impacts.

Nonprofit partners – Roof replacements at Hope Place and Palmetto House and stormwater infrastructure upgrades for the Housing Authority of the city of New Smyrna Beach.

Federally funded through the Transform386 program, the $50 million will be combined with nearly $30 million from the applicants for a total investment of approximately $80 million.

The Volusia County Council says it has now awarded more than $110 million in federal recovery funding for infrastructure and mitigation projects in less than a year.

