52 bears killed during Florida’s first black bear hunt in 10 years, FWC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared new details about the state’s first black bear hunt in a decade.

Florida wildlife officials reported that 52 bears were killed during a 10-day hunt that began in December.

The event marked the first black bear hunt held in the state in a decade.

The state issued a total of 172 permits for the hunt.

Participation was spread across seven regions in Florida, with each hunter permitted to kill one bear.

Wildlife officials said no citations were issued to any of the participating hunters during the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group