MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County staff said their animal shelter has been thrown into “crisis mode” after 56 dogs were rescued in an animal cruelty case, and they’re desperately seeking foster and adoptive families.

The shelter currently has 300 dogs in its care, plus 80 others living with foster families.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

It has been battling capacity issues for months. A diagram released by the shelter showed some kennels are housing three dogs.

“We should have empty kennels,” for situations like this, one spokesperson said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 56 dogs rescued in cruelty case, putting animal shelter in ‘crisis mode’

If the adoptable dogs are unable to find homes, either permanent or temporary, the shelter may have to face the impossible decision to turn away dogs found in future neglect and cruelty cases until spaces become available, staff said.

“Help us free up some room,” the shelter wrote in an urgent post on Facebook.

Read: CAT-astrophe avoided! Brevard SPCA reunites lost kitty with owners after 6 months

Lily Tomlin once said, “Somebody should do something. Then I realized I AM somebody.” That’s one of the mottos of an... Posted by Marion County Animal Services on Thursday, February 1, 2024

Photos: Dogs with longest lifespans

Details on the case that led to the dozens of new arrivals Thursday weren’t available.

The shelter is open for visitations Tuesday through Saturday weekly from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees are being waived.

Read: Volusia County man accused of ‘mercilessly beating’ his dog, attacking witnesses

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group