75-acre brush fire forces temporary closure of FL-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy smoke from a brush fire has temporarily halted traffic on FL-19 south of Salt Springs in Marion County on Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Resources to fight the fire included engines, dozers and helicopters.
Residents and boaters are urged to heed warnings and avoid the affected areas.
The fire, currently spanning approximately 75 acres, has prompted a significant response from local law enforcement and emergency crews.
