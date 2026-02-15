75-acre brush fire forces temporary closure of FL-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy smoke from a brush fire has temporarily halted traffic on FL-19 south of Salt Springs in Marion County on Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Resources to fight the fire included engines, dozers and helicopters.

SR-19 brush fire (WFTV)

Residents and boaters are urged to heed warnings and avoid the affected areas.

The fire, currently spanning approximately 75 acres, has prompted a significant response from local law enforcement and emergency crews.

