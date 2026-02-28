$75K donation expands school food programs in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A major donation to a local nonprofit will help feed more students in Central Florida.

Second Harvest Food Bank received a $75,000 donation from the Poinsette Foundation to expand its efforts to combat food insecurity.

The gift, announced at Chestnut Elementary School in Kissimmee, will fund the creation of four new school-based food markets in Osceola County.

The donation is part of Second Harvest’s Child Hunger Relief Initiative.

This program focuses on establishing accessible food resources within schools to ensure students have consistent access to nutrition.

The funding also provides financial support for Benny’s Bodega, an existing resource located at Kissimmee Elementary.

These school-based markets allow students and their families to access food directly on campus.

