8-year-old arrested in Daytona Beach after pointing gun at victim

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An 8-year-old was arrested on Feb. 20 for allegedly pointing a firearm at a victim. The child faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred at 1381 N Clyde Morris Blvd. Officers reported that the defendant intentionally pointed the weapon at the victim, causing that person to fear for their life.

When Daytona Beach officers reached the residence, they noticed the front door was unlocked. Due to reports that an 8-year-old was in possession of a firearm, an officer gently opened the door and announced police presence several times before going inside.

The child’s mother arrived while officers were talking to the juvenile. Police read the defendant his Miranda rights, and the mother explained these rights to her son. The child stated he understood the rights and wanted to speak with the officers.

Following the investigation, the child was taken into custody for aggravated assault.

©2026 Cox Media Group

