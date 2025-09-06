8-year-old boy recovering from several shark bites while swimming with father in Florida

KEY LARGO, Fla. — An eight-year-old boy named Richard Burrows is recovering at home after being attacked by a black tip shark while snorkeling off Key Largo.

The shark bit Richard above his knee and on his arm during the family snorkeling trip. A quick-thinking good Samaritan applied tourniquets to his wounds, which doctors say were crucial in saving his life.

“He lost a lot of blood, and he would have lost a lot more if somebody that wasn’t there to quickly apply a tourniquet,” said Lt. Col. Vince Nelson.

Richard Burrows spent hours under the knife at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital after the shark attack. His family says he’s in good spirits and eager to get back to the ocean.

Thanks to the swift actions of a good Samaritan and medical professionals, Richard Burrows is now home and recovering well from the shark attack.

