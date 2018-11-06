0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Nov. 6

IT'S TIME!: Today is Election Day, and voters are flooding the polls across Central Florida. Long lines and huge turnouts are predicted across the state. Follow WFTV's live blog to to see what's happening at precincts across Central Florida.

Heading to lunch soon? Take us with you on your phone for #ElectionDay2018 coverage you can count on. The largest team of reporters all working for you today around the region with the latest #BreakingNews on the #MidtermElections JUST CLICK HERE https://t.co/xtluRwklpb pic.twitter.com/Afs9vnydG0 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 6, 2018

SPEAKING OF ELECTION DAY:

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Lakeview Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after two suspicious backpacks were found near the school, according to police. An alert sent to parents from Orange County Public Schools said reports of a suspicious person, vehicle and backpacks on campus prompted the evacuation. Find out the latest about the ongoing investigation.

Police say suspicious person spotted at school over the weekend...showed up again with two bags. He told officers they would be “interested” in what’s in them. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/4vztFgBWbq — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) November 6, 2018

COLD CASE CRACKED: After 17 years of wondering and heartache for a Florida family, police say they now know who killed a UCF student in 2001. Christine Franke was 25 years old in October 2001 when she was shot and killed in her Orlando home. Find out how investigators used new resources to crack the case.

CONVICTION OVERTURNED: After spending more than 14 years behind bars, a man who was on death row after being convicted in a double murder was exonerated of all charges and released from prison Monday.

On Friday, 11/2, OPD arrested Benjamin L. Holmes for the murder of Christine Franke after determining he was a match to DNA left at the crime scene in 2001. pic.twitter.com/lMwjhEOo7j — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 5, 2018

'BIZARRE' BEHAVIOR: The same man behind a mass shooting at a yoga studio was teaching in a Central Florida school district months ago. Scott Beierle was once employed in Volusia County, despite having been previously fired from his job as a substitute teacher in Leon County. Hear what his former students had to say.

ALIENS?!: A mysterious object, the first known interstellar object to visit the solar system, whizzed past the sun at 196,000 mph just over a year ago. Now two researchers from Harvard have theorized in a new paper it is really an alien spacecraft. Read more about their theory.

GREAT WEATHER FOR ELECTION DAY!

Forecast is looking good for #ElectionDay here in Central Florida.

It will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. pic.twitter.com/vFLQInlkm5 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) November 5, 2018

