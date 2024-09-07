9 things to know about Grandparents Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are typical holidays families celebrate, but Grandparents Day also has a unique history.

It started as a way to honor the generations and an opportunity for young children to learn what advice and information their elders can teach them.

This year, it falls on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Read nine facts about Grandparents Day according to the Legacy Project, a research organization founded to preserve community relationships, and other resources:

Grandparents Day falls on the first Sunday after Labor Day. West Virginia woman Marian Lucille Herndon McQuade wanted a “family day” and fought for its official recognition. September was chosen for Grandparents Day because it marks the start of autumn, as in the “autumn of one’s years.” U.S. President Jimmy Carter made an official proclamation in 1978 for National Grandparents Day. The National Grandparents Day Council has an official flower, the forget-me-not. The National Grandparents Day Council also recognized the official song, “A Song for Grandma and Grandpa,” by Johnny Prill. Grandparents Day was recognized in Canada in 1995. Generations United is an organization based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to National Grandparents Day. The 2024 theme is “Grand Minds: Learn, Love, Legacy,” which highlights how grandparents and older adults can inspire and the role of learning across generations.

Read: Consulate of Mexico in Orlando to host Mexico Independence Day Festival

Read: Ethos Vegan Kitchen closes after 17 years in business

Read: Walt Disney World to reopen Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group