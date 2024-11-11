AAA: Florida gas prices calm after seeing mid-week spike

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices ended up falling short of falling below the $3 per gallon mark last week.

In fact, just as prices were so close to dipping below that threshold last Monday, they spiked instead.

AAA said consumers saw a quick, 14-cent climb before the price for a gallon of regular settled at a high of $3.15 on Wednesday.

Then, just in time for the weekend, prices at the pump once again started to drop.

“Sunday’s state average was $3.11 per gallon,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But that still left drivers paying nearly a dime more than they did one week earlier.

Will the downward momentum continue? Are sub-$3 prices on the horizon?

