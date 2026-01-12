AAA: Florida gas prices at lowest in nearly 5 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the past week and a half, gas prices in the Sunshine State dropped another 17 cents.

That’s according to AAA, who said Sunday’s state average settled at $2.69 per gallon.

The auto club noted the last time Florida saw a daily average that low was in March 2021.

AAA said a gallon of regular gas now costs about 44 cents less than it did one year ago.

Here’s a county by county look at what AAA said you’re likely to pay if you plan to stop by a service station on Monday.

Seminole: $2.56/gallon

Lake: $2.58/gallon

Sumter: $2.59/gallon

Orange: $2.62/gallon

Brevard: $2.65/gallon

Osceola: $2.65/gallon

Polk: $2.66/gallon

Marion: $2.66/gallon

Volusia: $2.69/gallon

Flagler: $2.73/gallon

Want to find the cheapest gas in your zip code? You can keep tabs on gas prices near you by clicking HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group