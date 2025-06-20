AAA forecasts a record 4.6M travelers in central Florida this upcoming Independence Day Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Independence Day holiday is fast approaching, and AAA has released a robust 2025 travel forecast.

Central Florida is expected to welcome nearly 4.6 million travelers, marking a 3% increase from last year. AAA reports that 4 million Floridians plan to embark on road trips, with this number up by 127,000 compared to 2024.

AAA forecasts that nearly 71 million people will journey at least 50 miles from home during this time frame

This surge in travel is attributed to the holiday falling on a Friday, allowing families to extend their getaways and create lasting memories.

The auto club has highlighted that the number of vehicles on the road will be noticeably higher than in recent years, not just in Florida, but across the entire United States.

Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel, noted,“This year, we’re seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday. This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones.”

If you’re wondering how gas prices will stack up to recent years, so far things are on the right track.

Nationally, June gas prices averaged $3.15 per gallon, about 40 cents less than the same period for 2024, according to AAA.

AAA reminds drivers to prepare their vehicles ahead of time, as last year saw nearly 700,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide.

