ABC announces the return date for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company announced today that production of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will resume on Tuesday after being suspended last Wednesday.

The show was temporarily halted due to concerns over comments that were deemed ill-timed and insensitive during a particularly emotional moment for the country.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the company stated.

Disney explained that the decision to suspend production was taken to avoid further inflaming a tense situation. The company has since engaged in thoughtful conversations with Jimmy Kimmel, leading to the decision to bring the show back on air.

WFTV had no input regarding the suspension or return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to television. That decision was made by ABC and Disney. WFTV’s commitment is to serve the Orlando area and all of Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group