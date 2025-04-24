Accused drug dealer arrested after Ormond Beach woman dies of suspected fentanyl overdose

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have arrested a man accused of selling drugs to a woman who died of an overdose.

Deputies say they arrested Trevin Smith, 32, less than eight hours after a 35-year-old Ormond Beach woman died of a suspected fentanyl overdose Wednesday morning.

Deputies ay they tracked down Smith through messages on the victim’s phone indicated he sold her the fentanyl and was offering to sell her more.

According to he sheriff’s office, Smith agreed to meet at a 7-Eleven in Ormond Beach, where detectives were waiting. They said he tried to run away but was taken into custody after a brief chase to a nearby gas station.

Deputies say Smith threw his phone and a small baggie of fentanyl away as he ran. Both were recovered.

Smith is currently in the county jail without bail on charges including sale/delivery of fentanyl, resisting, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, driving with a suspended license, and neglect of a child. The neglect charge refers to his toddler, who deputies say was in the back seat of his car with no child safety seat or restraints.

The overdose death investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name has not been released.

