Action 9 warns about storm scammers and shady contractors

ORLANDO, Fla — As people in our community continue to deal with the aftermath of flooding and other storm damage, there could be scammers looking to cash in on this devastation.

Even people who didn’t have their homes damaged could be targeted.

Wading through the muck and dirty water, for those impacted by flooding, finding damage inside their homes is hard enough. After every major storm it can get harder with scammers looking to prey on people in their most desperate moments. Out of town contractors always converge on Florida and some are more concerned with profit than people in need.

The shady contractors may demand large payments up front and never do the work or they could do shoddy work.

It’s important to keep these things in mind:

-Research any company you’re considering hiring

-Make sure it’s licensed in Florida and insured

-Get specific terms of the contract in writing

It’s also a good idea not to sign a contract right away especially with someone who is going door to door. You might want to check with your insurance company to make sure the work will be covered since some insurance companies only work with specific contractors.

Even if your home didn’t get damaged scammers could be looking to take advantage of your generosity.

Holly Salmons, CEO with the Better Business Bureau, warned not every giving opportunity is what it seems.

Salmons said, “Crowdfunding in order to raise funds to help a family or to help an area where their greatest need may lie is a really tempting way to contribute.”

Often, we see bogus charities pop-up and make the rounds on social media.

“As we start to see these types of things being shared around social media and things, the actual origin of the campaign can become somewhat fuzzy,” Salmons added.

She recommends:

-Get the charity’s exact name since often scam charities will have familiar sounding names

-Do research and resist any pressure to give on the spot

-Press the charity for specifics like what need it’s addressing, how it will help and how quickly it can mobilize to help your neighbors in need

Also, look out for fake charity scams related to Hurricane Melissa. In either situation, it’s best to give to a charity you either know personally or you know was established before the storm.

The Better Business Bureau has a website, Give.org, that can help you verify a charity’s trustworthiness: Find Best Charities To Donate | Charity Ratings, Reviews

The State of Florida has what’s called the Disaster Contractors Network that can help you find suppliers and licensed contractors: DCNOnline - Home Page

