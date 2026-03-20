Active police presence at condo building near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crime scene investigators are at a condo building near downtown Orlando.

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department were visible Friday morning at Star Tower Condos on South Osceola Avenue near Jackson Street.

Orlando police investigate at downtown-area condo building Orlando Police Dept. responded to the Star Tower condominiums Thursday night on S. Osceola Avenue.

Officers first responded Thursday night around 9 p.m.

According to OPD’s Active Calls for Service website, police were called out to investigate an armed disturbance.

Orlando police investigate at downtown-area condo building Orlando Police Dept. responded to the Star Tower condominiums Thursday night on S. Osceola Avenue.

Channel 9 has reached out to agency officials for more information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com watch Eyewitness News for the latest on this case.

Orlando police investigate at downtown-area condo building Orlando Police Dept. responded to the Star Tower condominiums Thursday night on S. Osceola Avenue. (WFTV staff)

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