Active police scene unfolds inside Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large active police scene broke out at an Orlando home overnight.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on Kozart Street.

Police said they responded to a call for a battery and shooting, but have not said what happened at the home.

Upon their arrival, Orlando police were seen in full force, with officers conducting a thorough investigation at the scene.

Detectives were observed using metal detectors and taking photographs while speaking to several individuals present, including a young child.

Crime scene tape was in place for several hours, indicating that the investigation was ongoing and that details about the incident were still being determined.

At this time, specific details about the incident and police findings have not been disclosed, but updates are expected.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

