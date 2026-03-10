AdventHealth expands emergency care with new Orlando facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth opened a new 12-bed emergency room in the Meadow Woods area of Orlando on March 10, 2026.

The facility, situated off South Orange Avenue, increases emergency care access for residents in south Orange County and nearby communities such as Hunters Creek.

The roughly 13,700-square-foot emergency room provides diagnostic imaging such as CT scans, X-ray, and ultrasound, as well as respiratory therapy services. Additionally, it features an on-site full-service laboratory and pharmacy to facilitate comprehensive medical care.

Michael Mewhirter, the CEO of AdventHealth Celebration that manages the new facility, stated that it reflects a dedication to the health of the region. “This new emergency room represents a meaningful commitment to the health and well-being of South Orange County,” Mewhirter said. “By bringing emergency care closer to where people live, we can be present for our neighbors during some of their most urgent moments. This facility allows us to deliver whole-person care that supports not only physical healing, but also peace of mind for patients and families.”

The facility is staffed by a clinical team of board-certified emergency physicians and experienced emergency nurses. Dr. Omayra Mansfield, chief medical officer at AdventHealth Celebration and Meadow Woods, emphasized the importance of local access for critical medical situations. “In emergency medicine, every second counts,” Mansfield said. “The AdventHealth Meadow Woods ER strengthens our ability to respond quickly and effectively when patients need care most. It’s an important step in meeting the growing health care needs of our Central Florida communities.”

The opening of the emergency room is expected to create up to 90 jobs in the area. These positions include a variety of clinical and support roles.

Hunton Brady was the architect for the project, while Batson-Cook served as the general contractor for the construction.

