AdventHealth Ocala expand and transform the hospital’s mother and baby unit

OCALA, Fla. — AdventHealth Ocala is set to transform the hospital’s mother and baby unit to create new, innovative care options for patients and their families.

This fully funded expansion project will keep Marion County mothers, babies and families close to home while reducing out-of-town hospital transfers.

The renovated labor and delivery unit will include:

Private Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) spaces provide privacy for families and a calming environment for babies, as well as cameras in both the NICU and post-birthing room, so families can see their babies anytime.

HALO BassiNests © in all rooms, promoting safe sleep for new parents and babies

Leading-edge electronic fetal monitoring, supported by AI, to create even better clinical outcomes for patients.

Specialized resources and equipment in labor and delivery rooms, OB operating rooms and OB Emergency Department.

A special ceremony will commemorate the upcoming expansion, during which further details will be shared. Attendees can learn about the enhancements and their significance to the community.

