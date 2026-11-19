ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth University students and employees stepped outside classrooms to help nonprofit organizations through projects ranging from early childhood literacy to conservation and homebuilding.

The university said 1,355 students, faculty and staff members participated across its Orlando, Tampa and Denver locations during its second All-AHU Service Day. Together, they served more than 90 organizations.

Helping Central Florida organizations

AdventHealth University volunteers serve more than 90 organizations AdventHealth University students and employees stepped outside classrooms to help nonprofit organizations through projects ranging from early childhood literacy to conservation and homebuilding. (Courtesy of AdventHealth University)

Participating organizations included 4Roots Farm, HOPE Helps, Girl Scouts Camp at Mah-Ka-Wee and Conservation Florida’s D Ranch Preserve.

“I think community service projects like this are so beneficial to our community,” said Amanda St. George, a radiography student at AdventHealth University. “When we all get together and do something, it’s really impactful.”

The university said the projects help students understand how social, economic and environmental conditions can affect individual and community health.

Learning beyond the classroom

Kendra A. Presley, the university’s director of community and student engagement, said the volunteer work connects students’ education with the people they may eventually serve as health care professionals.

“I am so touched by how many individuals received assistance, care, and attention today because of the dedication of our students and team members,” Presley said. “Service learning is so important: Who our students helped today may be who they heal tomorrow.”

AdventHealth University offers health care certificate and degree programs through its Orlando, Tampa and Denver locations, along with online programs.

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