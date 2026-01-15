Affordable Care Act sign-up ends Thursday amid higher premiums nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is the final day to sign up for health care through the Affordable Care Act.

Many families are facing rising costs as premiums have doubled since enhanced federal subsidies expired last December.

The expiration of enhanced subsidies has significantly impacted many individuals seeking coverage, leaving them with higher premiums.

Local programs are working to assist families in navigating their options for health care coverage.

Florida currently leads the nation in Affordable Care Act enrollment, though recent data shows a significant drop in enrollment for January 2023 compared to January 2022.

This decline in enrollment raises concerns about accessibility to health care for many residents who may now find coverage less affordable.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group