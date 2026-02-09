Affordable housing initiative nears completion in Holden Heights

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families in Holden Heights are nearing completion of their new houses through Habitat for Humanity Orlando.

The construction is part of an ongoing initiative to address the housing crisis in Central Florida.

Habitat for Humanity Orlando is building homes to increase affordable housing availability in the region.

The project aims to provide stable living environments for families as housing costs continue to impact the local community.

Construction crews are currently applying the finishing touches to the two structures.

Habitat for Humanity Orlando officials stated that the construction of these homes would not have been possible without the labor provided by community volunteers.

