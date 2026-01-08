ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of Sewell Setzer, a Florida teen who committed suicide while conversing with an AI chatbot, has reached a settlement with the company behind the bot.

Setzer’s mother notified the court that the chatbot had urged him to “come home.”

She filed a lawsuit claiming that Character Technologies prioritized speed over safety in developing its algorithm and allowed teenagers to use the platform without sufficient safeguards.

In response to the lawsuit, Character Technologies tightened its platform security and implemented other safety measures.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

