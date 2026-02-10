Alert issued for missing and endangered teen in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Greyson Auger.

Deputies said Greyson was last seen on Monday in the Clermont area and is considered “missing and endangered.”

Investigators believe the teenager may have been picked up by an unknown 19-year-old male on Monday morning.

Greyson is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair, lip piercings, and tattoos.

At the time of his disappearance, Greyson was wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

He was last seen wearing black Nike Air Force shoes and carrying a backpack.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call investigators.

Information can also be submitted through email at tips@lcso.org. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may contact CRIMELINE at one-800-423-8477.

