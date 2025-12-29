Alert issued over missing teen girls in Florida

WAUCHELA, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Paisley Fabila and 15-year-old Alenna Fabila, who were last seen in Wauchula, Fla.

Paisley Fabila is around five feet three inches tall, weighing 126 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black shirt and pink candy cane pajama pants.

Alenna Fabila is around five feet six inches tall and weighs 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Both girls were last seen in the 1400 block of Casen Court, Wauchula, Fla.

Authorities are requesting anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-773-0304.

