Alligator spotted at Publix in Avalon Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator was spotted at a Publix in Avalon Park, Florida, on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when a shopper noticed the large reptile heading towards the parking lot of the grocery store.

Concerned for the safety of other customers, the shopper said they alerted the store, which then took steps to warn people leaving the premises.

Orange County deputies arrived on the scene and successfully relocated the alligator without incident.

Although the exact size of the alligator was not specified, the shopper described the gator as huge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their involvement, stating that they guided the alligator safely back to a nearby water source.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group