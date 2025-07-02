Almost half a million dollars in cocaine washes onto Florida beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in the Panhandle are investigating an unusual discovery made on the beach.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says 25 bricks of cocaine washed on the shore Sunday. Deputies say they recovered almost half a million dollars worth of the drugs.

The bricks were marked with images of the “Looney Tunes” character “Yosemite Sam.”

