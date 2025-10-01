Altamonte Springs Halloween event to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Halloween fun in Altamonte Springs is getting a charitable twist.

Seminole Science Charter School will host a petrified forest event for a kids day on Oct. 11. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tickets are $5. The event will be from 9a.m.-noon at 1360 E. Altamonte Dr.

More than 24,000 pieces of candy were collected for the event.

