Altamonte Springs man dies in hit-and-run incident in West Palm Beach, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said an Orlando-area man died after a hit-and-run crash on Friday.

A 44-year-old man died crossing the road after getting hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Police said on Friday, around 11:05 p.m., a 911 caller said they saw an unconscious man lying in the road in the 2700 block of 45 Street, just west of Interstate 95.

West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead shortly after arriving.

Police said traffic homicide unit detectives returned to the scene to begin the investigation.

Detectives said the victim, identified as Drew Robert Winters of Altamonte Springs, was crossing 45th Street from north to south when he was hit by a silver car that took off after the crash.

Police said Winters was thrown into the air after impact and landed in the inside westbound travel lane.

Two westbound lanes were closed to traffic for about four hours while the investigators collected evidence.

Police said they were able to determine the hit-and-run car was a silver sedan with front-end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information about the crash or who sees a car matching the description with damage described should call Detective Dan Dillard at 561-822-1629

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-48-8477.

