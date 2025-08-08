Amazon expands new 90-acre facility in West Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Amazon is expanding its presence in Central Florida with the purchase of 90 acres of land in West Melbourne, Brevard County.

The new operations facility, set to open this fall, is expected to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region.

The land purchased by Amazon is located northwest of Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 192, positioning the new facility in a strategic location for transportation and distribution.

