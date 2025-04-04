Amazon to launch 27 internet satellites from space coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As soon as this coming Wednesday, ULA will launch 27 Amazon Kuiper satellites into low-earth orbit.

Dr. Don Platt, an Associate Professor of Space Systems at Florida Tech, told us, “This is definitely some competition to the Starlink network of SpaceX communication satellites.”

Amazon says the satellites flying on this mission are an upgrade over the pair of prototype Kuiper satellites that launched from our Space Coast in October of 2023.

Over the next few years, roughly 80 project Kuiper launches are planned on ULA, Arianespace, SpaceX, and Blue Origin rockets.

Launch is currently scheduled for no earlier than (NET) 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9.

