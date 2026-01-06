American Airlines rolls out largest in-flight connectivity from any airline

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Airlines is rolling out complimentary, high-speed satellite Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members starting this month, providing connectivity on more than 2 million flights annually.

This service, sponsored by AT&T, represents the largest in-flight connectivity offering from any airline. The introduction of free satellite Wi-Fi reflects a broader airline trend to enhance in-flight connectivity, which is crucial for frequent travelers, whether for business or leisure.

The service is gradually being introduced throughout American Airlines’ entire regional fleet starting this month.

American Airlines, based in Fort Worth, Texas, operates many regional flights annually, making this new service impactful for AAdvantage members. It is expected to improve the travel experience for frequent passengers.

Further specifics about the implementation timeline are anticipated to be announced by American Airlines in the coming weeks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group