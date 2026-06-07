Annual GIGANTIC Garage Sale returns to South Florida Fairgrounds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 35th Annual GIGANTIC Garage Sale will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds Shiner Law Group Expo Center on Saturday, July 11. The event offers more than 49,000 square feet of bargains from more than 200 vendor spaces in air-conditioned comfort.

Shoppers can find a wide variety of items for sale, including clothing, toys, furniture, household goods, knick-knacks, decor, books, jewelry, collectibles, tools, vintage treasures, and one-of-a-kind finds. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase on-site.

Individuals interested in selling their own items can secure vendor space, though it is expected to sell out quickly.

The GIGANTIC Garage Sale will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Early bird admission costs $15.00 and provides exclusive access from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 tickets sold.

General admission is $10.00, allowing entry from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More information about vendor space is available on the event’s website.

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