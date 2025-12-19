Annual High Visibility Intersection mission aims to reduce holiday crashes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department and Seminole County Community Traffic Safety Team will hold its Annual High Visibility Intersection Mission on Dec. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., aiming to reduce holiday season crashes.

During the mission, officers will establish a strong presence at designated intersections along State Road 436 in Seminole County. The initiative seeks to promote traffic safety and lessen the number of accidents during peak holiday traffic.

Officers will observe a range of traffic violations such as red-light running, blocking intersections, seat belt misuse, aggressive driving, child restraint infractions, and pedestrian offenses. Marked police cars will be parked strategically on roadway medians and shoulders to ensure high visibility while not disrupting traffic flow.

This mission emphasizes ongoing police efforts to ensure safer roads amid increased holiday traffic, aiming to deter reckless driving through visible presence.

