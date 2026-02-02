Apartment fire sends 3 to hospital in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An apartment fire in Seminole County sent three people to the hospital early Monday.

Around 1 a.m., fire broke out in one unit at the Sapphire Winter Park apartments on Whitney Way.

The Seminole County Fire Department told Channel 9 while the residents suffered smoke inhalation, their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Officials also said water and smoke damage to nearby apartments displaced more than a dozen residents at the complex.

Seminole County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross were called in to help with temporary housing needs.

SCFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

