Apopka celebrates Eagles Jalen Carter with Superbowl win block party

APOPKA, Fla. — Saturday was a party in Downtown Apopka as dozens celebrated hometown Superbowl champion Jalen Carter.

“Just winning the Superbowl was all for my family and this city,” said Carter.

Carter, who graduated from Apopka High School, played at the University of Georgia and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The downtown area was flooded with Eagles green and white and Apopka High blue as cheerleaders, former coaches, and local officials gathered with music, local food, fun, and to honor the hometown hero.

Channel 9 spoke to Carter before the event, who said he was still on an adrenaline high from the win and was glad to celebrate it with the people he grew up with.

“The community has been showing love since I played at Apopka. Still showing love now, and they’re still going to be showing love next time I get to the Superbowl ,” said Carter.

The event was held from 5-8 pm.

