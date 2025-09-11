Apopka police arrest two men for stealing from construction sites

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department said they have arrested two men accused of stealing from construction sites.

Police said the suspects, Jose Gimenes-Autna and Pedro Quihua-Jimenez, were caught in the act of stealing 27 rolls of roofing material.

The arrests were part of a larger effort by Apopka Police Detectives to address a recent increase in construction site burglaries.

Detectives said they found surveillance at various construction sites throughout the city, leading to the capture of the two men.

Both suspects have been charged with multiple counts, including 3 counts each of 3rd Degree Grand Theft from a Construction Site and 4 counts each of Burglary from an Unoccupied Structure.

The arrests have helped close multiple construction site cases and put an end to this particular crime spree.

