Apopka police search for woman missing since 2018

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka said they are looking for a woman who was last seen over seven years ago.

Officers said Jaime Lyn Kiriakis has been missing since 2018.

The Apopka Police Department released a poster on Sunday to raise awareness about her case.

Kiriakis is approximately five feet eight inches tall.

Anyone with information about Kiriakis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Apopka Police Department.

