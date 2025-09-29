Applications open this week for New Smyrna Beach beachfront parking permits

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, New Smyrna Beach residents can apply for next year’s beachfront parking permits, valid through Dec. 31, 2026.

Permits are free for Volusia County residents with proof of residency, while nonresidents will pay $100 annually.

Applications can be submitted online at www.parknsb.com or in person at the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The New Smyrna Beach beachfront lot locations are;

Grayce K. Barck North Beach Community Park, 1100 N. Atlantic Ave.

Esther Street Beachfront Park, 551 Esther St.

Flagler Avenue Boardwalk, 210 Buenos Aires St.

Marianne Clancy Park, 901 S. Atlantic Ave.

27th Avenue Beachfront Park, 3701 S. Atlantic Ave.

